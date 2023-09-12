How did patriarchy become embedded in societies all over the globe?

Angela Saini is an award-winning journalist and author who doesn’t back away from exploring challenging topics. Her latest book -- The Patriarchs: The Origins of Inequality -- delves into the question of how patriarchy became embedded in societies around the world.

She’ll deliver The Mercantile Library’s Science & Nature Lecture on September 19.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss The Patriarchs and what she learned about patriarchal and matrilineal societies while researching her book.

Angela Saini, journalist and author



