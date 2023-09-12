How did patriarchy become embedded in societies all over the globe?
Angela Saini is an award-winning journalist and author who doesn’t back away from exploring challenging topics. Her latest book -- The Patriarchs: The Origins of Inequality -- delves into the question of how patriarchy became embedded in societies around the world.
She’ll deliver The Mercantile Library’s Science & Nature Lecture on September 19.
On Cincinnati Edition we discuss The Patriarchs and what she learned about patriarchal and matrilineal societies while researching her book.
Guest:
- Angela Saini, journalist and author
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.