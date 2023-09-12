© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Books
Cincinnati Edition

How did patriarchy become embedded in societies all over the globe?

Published September 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Author Angela Saini
Author Angela Saini

Angela Saini is an award-winning journalist and author who doesn’t back away from exploring challenging topics. Her latest book -- The Patriarchs: The Origins of Inequality -- delves into the question of how patriarchy became embedded in societies around the world.

She’ll deliver The Mercantile Library’s Science & Nature Lecture on September 19.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss The Patriarchs and what she learned about patriarchal and matrilineal societies while researching her book.

Guest:

  • Angela Saini, journalist and author

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
