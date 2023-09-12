What to know about the new COVID variants and the new boosters

A new round of COVID vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday as we’re seeing a new wave in cases and the season for peak respiratory illnesses approaching.

In Kentucky the vast majority of COVID cases are now the new variant EG.5, also known as “Eris.” And one case of the new variant BA.2.86 has been detected in Ohio.

So what do you need to know about the variants, the rising COVID cases, and what vaccines you should get for the fall? On Cincinnati Edition we ask the experts.

Guests:



Robert Frenck, MD, director, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Vaccine Research Center



Greg Kesterman, Health Commissioner, Hamilton County Public Health



