Elder fraud losses are increasing. Here's how Hamilton County's Elder Justice Unit is trying to help

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s internet portal receives thousands of complaints each day from people who are victims of crimes, and many are senior citizens.

Total losses reported by elderly victims increased 84% last year over 2021, according to the FBI’s latest Elder Fraud Report.

And monetary losses due to investment fraud reported by victims over the age of 60 increased more than 300%, more than any other kind of fraud, the report says.

The Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office created the county’s first Elder Justice Unit earlier this year with a team to help prosecute crimes against elderly residents and help connect them to resources and support for victims and their families.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the increase in elder fraud, the most common scams reported locally and what the Elder Justice Unit is doing to help.

Melissa Powers, Hamilton County Prosecutor

Matthew Broo, chief assistant prosecuting attorney, family law division, Office of the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney

Alexis Guilkey, police officer, city of Montgomery

The Elder Justice Unit helpline number is (513) 946-SCAM (7226). The National Elder Fraud Hotline is 1 (833) 372-8311.

