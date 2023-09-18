It's not just in the Senate: More Americans are working into their 80s

After Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had a recent freeze up at a press conference in Covington questions were raised about his ability to lead the Senate GOP. But the senator may be part of the growing ranks.

The number of workers ages 75 and over is expected to increase 78% from 2022 to 2023. Concerns over retirement savings are pushing more Americans to work longer. And increasingly this older workforce is pushing back against ageism that remains rampant in many industries.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the reasons many Americans are choosing to work longer and the stigma older adults face in the workplace.

Guests:



Bob Applebaum, research scholar, Scripps Gerontology Center



Christopher DeSimio, senior vice president and investment officer, Wells Fargo Advisors



Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU



