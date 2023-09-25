Self-taught artists demonstrate they don't need canvas or oil paint to create masterpieces

On the second floor of the Cincinnati Art Museum is an exhibition the museum says was designed to challenge the status quo.

Called "Creating Connections: Self-Taught Artists in the Rosenthal Collection," the exhibition includes selected works from the private collection that Dick Rosenthal and his late wife, Lois, began building more than 30 years ago.

The works are made from materials that include house paint, rocks, bottle caps and scraps of wood. And the artists are some of the most celebrated self-taught artists of the 20th century, including Bill Traylor, Nellie Mae Rowe and Henry Darger.

Adjacent to "Creating Connections" is an exhibition of works by local artists who are part of Visionaries + Voices, which works with artists with disabilities to help them find their creative voices.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about these exhibitions and the artwork and artists they celebrate.

Guests:



Julie Aronson, Ph.D., curator of American paintings, sculpture and drawings, Cincinnati Art Museum

Skip Cullen, exhibition director, Visionaries + Voices

The exhibit "Creating Connections: Self-Taught Artists in the Rosenthal Collection" and the companion Visionaries + Voices exhibit are on view at the Cincinnati Art Museum through Oct. 8. Admission is free.

The Cincinnati Art Museum is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

