-
It's a story that captured the imaginations of millions of movie-goers, readers and historians alike: a special team of Allied forces during the end of…
-
The Cincinnati Art Museum premieres a film about a groundbreaking local photographer later this week. Light on IOWA features Nancy Rexroth and her work…
-
About 60,000 bees will soon find permanent homes among geraniums, summersweets and butterfly mint at the Cincinnati Art Museum. The pollinators will…
-
The third floor of the Cincinnati Art Museum unveils an exhibition this Friday that explores struggle and strength by focusing on the facial expressions…
-
Have you visited the new Art Climb yet? Jill Dunne, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Cincinnati Art Museum, shares the information about…
-
The Cincinnati Art Museum now has a reopening date of June 20 after closing in March under the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum has a plan in place for its…
-
The Washington National Cathedral in the nation's capital made an unusual donation this week. It found more than 5,000 surgical masks tucked away in its…
-
Many organizations from museums to science centers, zoos and more are offering virtual tours, visits and lessons online during closures caused by the…
-
From commissioned art pieces to beautiful wares for the home, Gorham Silver was the name for the finest silver and mixed-metal products for decades. The…
-
As part of African American History Month, the Cincinnati Art Museum is featuring an exhibit by famed artist Romare Bearden. During it's opening weekend…