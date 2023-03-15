© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Self-described 'ghetto potter' Roberto Lugo to begin residency at Cincinnati Art Museum

Published March 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Roberto Lugo poses with some of his artwork.
RYAN COLLERD
/
Courtesy of the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage
Roberto Lugo poses with some of his artwork.

Roberto Lugo enrolled in his first pottery class when he was 25. As he honed his skills, he saw ceramics as a way to pay homage to underrepresented people of color.

He now has artwork in the collections of prestigious art institutions across the nation, and he leads the ceramics department at Temple University in Philadelphia.

His work and research explore issues of race, poverty, obesity and inequality. Lugo calls himself "the ghetto potter" to lift up the resilience and determination that people display daily in low-income communities like the South Philadelphia neighborhood where he grew up.

Starting Friday, March 17, the Cincinnati Art Museum will present a seven-month solo exhibition of his work entitled "Roberto Lugo: Hi Def Archives." He'll be an artist in residence at the museum from March 17 through March 24.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll talk about his work and the exhibition.

Guests:

  • Roberto Lugo, artist, educator and poet
  • Amy Dehan, Cincinnati Art Museum curator of decorative arts and design

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

