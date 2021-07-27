-
An art exhibit opening Tuesday at the Price Hill Library highlights self portraits by transgender artists paired with responsive poems by local poets.…
-
Before the pandemic, Mary Jean Megginson was a thriving 89-year-old fashionista and social butterfly living in Dayton. So when she transitioned to…
-
The Cincinnati Art Museum premieres a film about a groundbreaking local photographer later this week. Light on IOWA features Nancy Rexroth and her work…
-
An exploration of a large swath of local land, largely untouched, is now the focus of a new exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center. A Year on the Edge…
-
A painting by Cincinnati artist Robert S. Duncanson was selected as the 59th Inaugural Painting. Duncanson is considered the most well-known African…
-
Editor's note: Famed wildlife artist John Ruthven has died. Known as the the "20th Century Audubon" for his depictions of birds, wildlife and flora,…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up a lot in our lives, including our creative drive. For some students, the motivation to stay mentally sharp in a home…
-
Workers are carefully unpacking and arranging centuries-old artifacts at the Cincinnati Museum Center ahead of Friday's opening of Maya: The…
-
A new exhibit at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center tells the story of the Underground Railroad through children's storybook…
-
An exhibit exploring the daily lives, religion, politics and sophistication of the Maya civilization is coming to the Cincinnati Museum Center March…