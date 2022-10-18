What it takes to uncover the truth behind art fakes and forgeries

Fakes and forgeries are part of art collections around the world, and Cincinnati’s museums are no exception.

The Taft Museum of Art will soon exhibit some of its paintings and works of decorative art that are normally kept in storage along with an explanation of their histories.

Curators from the Taft and the Cincinnati Art Museum will join Cincinnati Edition to discuss what it takes to authenticate such artwork, along with an art historian and a scientist who have helped local museums uncover the truth about who created artwork in their collections.

Guests:



Taft Museum of Art Curator Tamera Lenz Muente

Cincinnati Art Museum Chief Curator and Curator of Fashion Arts and Textiles Cynthia Amnéus

Dr. Christopher Platts, assistant professor of art history in the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning

Dr. Lindsay Kissell, a scientist in the University of Cincinnati’s Chemistry Department

The exhibition “Fakes, Forgeries, and Followers in the Taft Collection” will run Oct. 22 through Feb. 5, 2023. More information is available online.

