-
The Taft Museum of Art’s historic house is closing for nearly a year while the historic Lytle Place mansion undergoes rehabilitation and infrastructure…
-
A new Message of Hope from Tamera Lenz Muente, associate curator at the Taft Museum of Art.
-
University of Cincinnati Professor Emerita Cynthia Lockhart has received great acclaim for her art quilts, which are now featured in an exhibit at the…
-
Multimedia artist Alice Pixley Young creates immersive installations that bring together a wide range of materials including cut paper, cast glass, ash,…
-
On July 26, 1949, WCPO-TV debuted on Channel 7 as Cincinnati's third television station.WCPO-TV – which was moved to Channel 9 by the federal government…
-
WCPO-TV has such a rich history that it's taking several months to celebrate its 70th anniversary."As you know, this station has a tremendous legacy and…
-
One of Cincinnati's favorite holiday traditions is the Taft Museum of Art's Antique Christmas display. Joining Jim Stump with details about the display…
-
The Taft Museum of Art's 32nd Duncanson Artist-in-Residence is Loveland native Vanessa German. Renowned for her socially relevant mixed-media sculptures…
-
Lights! Cameras! Auction! Yes, I've used that line before, but not for 50 straight years…. which is what WCET-TV is celebrating with its 50th annual…
-
Works of acclaimed local artist Cedric Michael Cox are currently on exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art until June 25. Our Jane Durrell recently sat down…