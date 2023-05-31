© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Arts
Cincinnati Edition

What role could museums play in the future? New leaders at CAC and Taft Museum discuss

Published May 31, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
in separate portraits placed together, two women stand with their arms crossed in front of them while smiling
Courtesy
Christina Vassallo of the Contemporary Arts Center (left) and Rebekah Beaulieu with the Taft Museum.

In a span of just six months, two of Greater Cincinnati's leading arts institutions welcomed new leaders.

The Taft Museum of Art's new president and CEO began work there last September — and the Contemporary Arts Center's new executive director just started in March.

So how do these two leaders view their roles and the future of art in Cincinnati?

On Cincinnati Edition, we get their views on that question, and also talk about the relevance of museums in communities today — and the role museums can play in fostering conversations.

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Contemporary Art MuseumTaft MuseumContemporary Arts Center
