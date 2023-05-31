What role could museums play in the future? New leaders at CAC and Taft Museum discuss

In a span of just six months, two of Greater Cincinnati's leading arts institutions welcomed new leaders.

The Taft Museum of Art's new president and CEO began work there last September — and the Contemporary Arts Center's new executive director just started in March.

So how do these two leaders view their roles and the future of art in Cincinnati?

On Cincinnati Edition, we get their views on that question, and also talk about the relevance of museums in communities today — and the role museums can play in fostering conversations.

Christina Vassallo, Alice & Harris Weston director of The Contemporary Arts Center

Rebekah Beaulieu, Louise Taft Semple president and CEO of the Taft Museum of Art

