The Contemporary Arts Center's (CAC) "This Time Tomorrow" festival is back for another year and is adding an extra day. The performance festival will span…
An exhibit opening Friday at the Contemporary Arts Center explores the career of a painter whose works "have never been more relevant."Art and Race…
In 1990, an exhibit at the Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center led to great controversy. "The Perfect Moment" was a collection of 175 photographs from…
In July, the Cleveland Museum of Art will open the "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" exhibition. The show has drawn huge crowds in other cities, breaking…
The first woman to design a museum in the United States has died. Iraqi-born Zaha Hadid created The Lois & Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art…
A new two-hour documentary looks at the provocative photos and life of Robert Mapplethorpe, including the ones which brought obscenity charges against…
On February 13, the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) is presenting what it calls a “Love Gift” to the city – the Center is dropping its admission fee. A…
The Contemporary Arts Center will offer free admission for at least the next three years. The CAC says a group of donors has come together to subsidize…
After the Moment: Reflections on Robert Mapplethorpe is the current exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Center which looks back on the 25th anniversary of…
In April, 1990, an art exhibit opened in Cincinnati that created immediate controversy, placed the Contemporary Arts Center on a national stage, and…