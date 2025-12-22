UC has amassed a major art collection and some of it is on display at the CAC

For 200 years, the University of Cincinnati has built an art collection as a resource for the community and to connect creativity across generations.

Pieces from the university’s collection are on display at the Contemporary Arts Center now through April 5, 2026. And the curators of the exhibit have put out a new book, Collecting Art: Reflections on Works at the University of Cincinnati.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the preservation and future of the collection and how it serves as a teaching tool for the public.

Guests:



Kristi Nelson, provost emeritus, University of Cincinnati

Robert Probst, dean emeritus, UC College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning

Aaron Cowan, direct, UC's art collection and galleries

Subscribe to our podcast