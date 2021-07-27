-
On February 13, the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) is presenting what it calls a “Love Gift” to the city – the Center is dropping its admission fee. A…
-
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the remodeled Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) lobby. There's a new entrance sign, new lighting, and a coffee bar…
-
In August 1939, Betty Pollak Rauh, Peggy Frank Crawford and Rita Rentschler Cushman created the Modern Art Society. Within a few years, the Society had…
-
The current exhibition at the Contemporary Arts Center is called Buildering: Misbehaving the City, and as Curator Steven Matijcio tells Jane Durrell, this…
-
September 21 kicks off the new season of provocative and challenging art exhibits at downtown’s Contemporary Arts Center, so our Jane Durrell welcomes in…
-
Facing a deficit, the Contemporary Arts Center is taking steps to get back in the black. Initiatives include a reduction in personnel (4 people or 16% of…