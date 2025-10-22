Exhibit explores 'What a Revolutionary Must Know'
Sheida Soleimani lives with injured birds. But she doesn’t keep them as captive pets. She nurses them back to health, with the intention of freeing them.
Birds are featured in some of the work in her exhibit “What a Revolutionary Must Know,” on display at the Contemporary Arts Center. But perhaps more importantly, her parents' story of freedom from imprisonment in Iran is also featured.
On Cincinnati Edition, she discusses her new exhibit.
- Sheida Soleimani, artist
