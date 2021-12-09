© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Local married couple creates illustrated sports book

Published December 9, 2021
While watching a major golf event, Matthew Broerman sketched an image of Tiger Woods and asked his wife, Ariana, for feedback. The conversation that followed evolved into a broader one about sports, art and possibilities.

The married local couple then embarked on creating an illustrated journey that resulted in They Changed the Game: 50 Stories and Illustrations Celebrating Creativity in Sports.

The book, released earlier this year, took a global effort to complete. The Broermans networked with other artists to create images of well-known athletes like Muhammad Ali, and some lesser known sports figures who also impacted their games, like the 19th century Reds catcher who trail-blazed the use of a catcher's mitt (yes, players originally caught the ball barehanded).

Ariana Broerman joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the book, its origins, and what might come next.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

