Local married couple creates illustrated sports book

While watching a major golf event, Matthew Broerman sketched an image of Tiger Woods and asked his wife, Ariana, for feedback. The conversation that followed evolved into a broader one about sports, art and possibilities.

The married local couple then embarked on creating an illustrated journey that resulted in They Changed the Game: 50 Stories and Illustrations Celebrating Creativity in Sports.

The book, released earlier this year, took a global effort to complete. The Broermans networked with other artists to create images of well-known athletes like Muhammad Ali, and some lesser known sports figures who also impacted their games, like the 19th century Reds catcher who trail-blazed the use of a catcher's mitt (yes, players originally caught the ball barehanded).

Ariana Broerman joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the book, its origins, and what might come next.

