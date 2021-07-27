-
A soccer match historically hosted in Columbus is moving south to Cincinnati. The Queen City will host a men's World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Mexico on Nov. 12.
Like the name or not, here come the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland fans were still taking stock of the new name before the game Friday, just hours after the ball club announced it would shed the name Indians for a new identity as the Guardians.
Cleveland's Major League Baseball team has changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians, ridding itself of a previous name that many found highly offensive.
Fresh off opening new stadiums in both cities, the first in-state rivalry match between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew is Friday night in TQL…
OSU is working with Anomaly Group to help student athletes learn to navigate calculating and maximizing their image, name and likeness.
Cincinnati native and World Cup champion Rose Lavelle will look to add another medal to her trophy case this summer. The Mount Notre Dame High School…
As fans return to stadiums, not only are they reconnecting with their favorite teams, but their most hated ones, too. One local university is using…
There are few things sports fans love more than a good old-fashioned, bitter rivalry. That's especially true in Greater Cincinnati. If we can't taste…
Adults with special needs were extra excited Friday night as they returned to playing softball at Miracle League Fields after a year off for COVID-19.The…
As Great American Ball Park gets ready to welcome fans at full capacity June 2, most guidelines will be lifted while some remain in place.On June 2, Ohio…