The LPGA's Queen City Championship is moving to a new course in September. Tournament Director Emily Norell says TPC River's Bend in Maineville will host the 2024 event.

"With the course's history of staging large-scale events and its championship layout, this promises to be a can't miss stop on the LPGA Tour for players and fans alike," Norell says in a release.

TPC River's Bend is owned by Arcis Golf and the course was designed by Arnold Palmer. It has previously hosted the PGA TOUR Champions Kroger Classic (2002-2004), the Korn Ferry Tour Chiquita Classic (2010-2015), and the EPSON Tour’s Prasco Charity Championship (2018, 2019, 2021).

"We look forward to welcoming the LPGA Tour, partners, and fans this September," says Arcis Golf CEO and Founder Blake Walker.

The Queen City Championship has a three-year deal with the LPGA. The return was announced in 2021, and the Kenwood Country Club hosted the first two years. Minjee Lee won in 2023 and Ally Ewing took the title in 2022.

Norell had previously said the tournament's third installment would also be played at the Kenwood Country Club.

This year's purse is $2 million. The tournament will run Sept. 16-22.

