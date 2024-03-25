© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The LPGA's Queen City Championship is moving

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT
golf course with sand trap in near frame, water hazard, trees, and pin in middle frame
TPC River's Bend
/
Facebook
The LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G is moving to TPC River's Bend for the 2024 tournament.

The LPGA's Queen City Championship is moving to a new course in September. Tournament Director Emily Norell says TPC River's Bend in Maineville will host the 2024 event.

"With the course's history of staging large-scale events and its championship layout, this promises to be a can't miss stop on the LPGA Tour for players and fans alike," Norell says in a release.

RELATED: LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati

TPC River's Bend is owned by Arcis Golf and the course was designed by Arnold Palmer. It has previously hosted the PGA TOUR Champions Kroger Classic (2002-2004), the Korn Ferry Tour Chiquita Classic (2010-2015), and the EPSON Tour’s Prasco Charity Championship (2018, 2019, 2021).

"We look forward to welcoming the LPGA Tour, partners, and fans this September," says Arcis Golf CEO and Founder Blake Walker.

The Queen City Championship has a three-year deal with the LPGA. The return was announced in 2021, and the Kenwood Country Club hosted the first two years. Minjee Lee won in 2023 and Ally Ewing took the title in 2022.

RELATED: LPGA Tour Is Coming Back To Cincinnati

Norell had previously said the tournament's third installment would also be played at the Kenwood Country Club.

This year's purse is $2 million. The tournament will run Sept. 16-22.
Tags
Sports Daily Viewgolfsports
Tana Weingartner
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
See stories by Tana Weingartner