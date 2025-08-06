New techniques in art restoration are helping to preserve masterpieces

A recently restored painting by Renaissance master Jacopo Tintoretto is now on display at the Cincinnati Art Museum. The museum supported a conservation project of the masterpiece led by the Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice.

What does it take to restore a work of art painted hundreds of years ago? How do art conservators determine what materials were used in its creation, and what environmental considerations go into its conservation?

On Cincinnati Edition we talk to art conservators in Cincinnati and also discuss a new technique for reinforcing aging canvases developed at the University of Akron.

Guests:



Julie Ribits, head conservator, Cincinnati Art Museum

Peter Bell, Ph.D., curator of European paintings, sculpture and drawings, Cincinnati Art Museum

Ali Dhinojwala, Ph.D., professor of polymer science, University of Akron

'Tintoretto's Genesis' is on display through Aug. 31 and is included in the Cincinnati Art Museum's free admission.

