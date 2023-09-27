One of the largest proposed solar projects in the country could be located in Ohio
The renewable energy company Savion made arguments before the Ohio Power Siting Board in May to seek approval for the Oak Solar Run Project. If approved, the solar farm — built on thousands of acres of land owned by Bill Gates in Madison County, Ohio — would be one of the largest solar farms in the country. The project will test whether the use of agrivoltaics, the dual use of land for solar panels and agriculture, is possible.
However, the project has been met with opposition by residents and commissioners of three townships in Madison County: Monroe, Somerford, and Deercreek townships.
On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the proposed project and how agrivoltaics can support renewable electricity production and agriculture simultaneously.
Guests:
- Dan French, Solar Farm Summit executive producer
- Jack Van Kley, attorney, Van Kley Law, LLC
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., orsubscribe to our podcast.