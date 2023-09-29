Ohio Supreme Court considers six-week abortion ban, plus more top stories

The Ohio Supreme Court is considering whether to reinstate a six-week abortion ban. The case centers around whether doctors who challenged the ban had the standing and if the Hamilton County Common Pleas court had the authority to issue an injunction.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new legislative maps this week. But why did the two Democrats on the panel vote for maps they called "unfair"?

In the race for Kentucky governor, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has released a new ad attacking Republican Daniel Cameron's stance on abortion. The TV spot features a rape victim, identified as "Hadley," who says she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather as a child. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why she chose to speak out now, and how the abortion debate has become central to the campaign.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television State House News Bureau

Laura Hancock, Columbus bureau reporter, Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer



McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern



Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

