Comedians Alonzo Bodden and Adam Burke of 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' stop by 'Cincinnati Edition'

If you're a regular listener of the NPR news quiz Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, you're familiar with stand-up comedians Alonzo Bodden and Adam Burke. They often have some of the quickest quips and funniest takes on the week's news.

They'll be performing Oct. 7 as part of the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour at the Taft Theatre for a night of comedy — without the confines of public radio rules.

They joined us on Cincinnati Edition to talk about national politics, dish the dirt on which contestants play to win, and whether others are as clueless as they sound on the radio.

