-
Public radio listeners know comedian Paula Poundstone from her many appearances on Wait, Wait…Don't Tell Me!, which airs on WVXU and WMUB Saturday and…
-
Comedian and regular panelist on Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me, Paula Poundstone, has just released her book The Totally Unscientific Study of The Search for…
-
WVXU proudly hosted Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, the NPR Quiz, on Thursday, October 24. Thanks to all of the 3300+ fans who filled Cincinnati’s Music Hall.…
-
The first Cincinnati visit of the NPR quiz, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me happens Thursday, October 24 at historic Music Hall. It’s taken seven years of asking,…
-
91.7 WVXU is proud to welcome the NPR quiz show Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me to Cincinnati for a live broadcast recording on Thursday, October 24. This…