Cincinnati's new youth poet laureate's work explores identity, belonging

Cincinnati has a new Youth Poet Laureate.

WordPlay Cincy named Gabrielle Walker to the position for the 2023-2024 school year.

She is a senior at The Seven Hills School and is the second young person to win the title – determined by a creative writing and civic engagement competition to identify young writers and leaders who are passionate about community service through poetry, performance and social justice.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the Youth Poet Laureate program and what it means to be the youth poet laureate. Plus, we get to hear some poetry.

Guests:

· Gabrielle Walker, 2023-2024 Youth Poet Laureate of Cincinnati

· Jacob Zimmerman, WordPlay Cincy teaching artist

