When will these long-overlooked Hollywood talents get their due from the Academy?

The Academy Awards has drawn criticism in recent years for some high-profile snubs. And many top talents have suffered the Oscars' cold shoulder throughout time. Their remarkable achievements have been recognized by the public and critics, yet they have yet to take home a golden statue.

On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern-enzi highlights his top 10 filmmakers and actors who have been passed over but may get the nod this award season.

