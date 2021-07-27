-
An unprecedented one-time "temporary exception" has been made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to allow movies initially made available…
If you didn't stay up after the Academy Awards for WCPO-TV's newscast, here's Tanya O'Rourke's scoop that Channel 9 was promoting all night: Producer…
American Factory won the Academy Award for best documentary feature Sunday night. Cincinnati Edition spoke to directors and Yellow Springs residents Julia…
The latest documentary from Yellow Springs filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar has been nominated for an Academy Award. The film American...
From South Korean director Bong Joon-ho to Netflix's Martin Scorsese, from men who drive fast to men who are sad clowns, plenty of men cleaned up at this morning's Oscar nominations. Some women, too.
Dark Waters, the film shot in Cincinnati a year ago, was snubbed by the 92nd annual Academy Awards, as it was for the Golden Globes.Todd Phillips' Joker…
Actor Gabriel Basso (The Whole Truth) will star in Hillbilly Elegy as "J.D. Wade," the fictionalized name for J.D. Vance, who wrote the book of the same…
Update 9 p.m. Thursday April 11: Glenn Close will follow up her Oscar-nominated performance in The Wife by playing J.D. Vance's grandmother in Hillbilly…
Hollywood’s most important trophy will be handed out on Sunday at the 91st annual Academy Awards. So, which movies, performers and other talent should…
An Ohio native who designed the “Black Panther" movie set is a nominee in the 91st Academy Awards ceremony that takes place Sunday in Los Angeles.