These issues could decide the Kentucky governor's race

The Kentucky candidates for governor had their final debates this week before Election Day on Nov. 7 — and they stood far apart on a number of key issues that have dominated this race. Education, abortion and the COVID-19 pandemic were hotly debated between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron has continued to try to tie Beshear to the policies of the Biden administration, while the Democratic governor has been arguing that he has worked effectively with the Republican supermajority in his state to sign legislation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss where the candidates differ on education policy, abortion and other key issues in the election and what polling shows about the race.

Guests:

Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

