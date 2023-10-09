2023 election

-
The library cites rising costs as it asks voters to renew its 1-mill levy and chip in a .5 mill increase.
The City Manager's Office has a plan to spend $250 million over 10 years on projects like streets and sidewalks, parks, recreation centers, and more.
Cincinnati voters will decide this election whether the city can execute a plan to sell the only municipally owned railroad in the U.S. to a private corporation.
Ohioans will vote on two controversial measures related to abortion and marijuana. Plus, Cincinnati voters will consider selling the city-owned railway.