Endorsed Democrats win all 3 seats on Cincinnati school board

Three candidates endorsed by the Democratic party emerged as winners from a five-candidate Cincinnati Board of Education field.

Two were incumbents — longtime board member Eve Bolton and former teacher Ben Lindy — while Kendra Mapp, a former teacher and first-tine candidate, was elected to a seat.

With 142 of 232 precincts reporting, Bolton led the field with 30% of the unofficial vote, while Mapp had 29% and Lindy 25%.

The two remaining candidates, Bryan Cannon and Paul Schiele, finished at the bottom.

CPS' board is set to face a number of challenges in the near future, as Ohio's second-largest district continues to recover from the pandemic and works to find solutions to issues like transportation delays and chronic absenteeism.

