Endorsed Democrats win all 3 seats on Cincinnati school board

91.7 WVXU | By Howard Wilkinson
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST
Three candidates endorsed by the Democratic party emerged as winners from a five-candidate Cincinnati Board of Education field.

Two were incumbents — longtime board member Eve Bolton and former teacher Ben Lindy — while Kendra Mapp, a former teacher and first-tine candidate, was elected to a seat.

With 142 of 232 precincts reporting, Bolton led the field with 30% of the unofficial vote, while Mapp had 29% and Lindy 25%.

The two remaining candidates, Bryan Cannon and Paul Schiele, finished at the bottom.

CPS' board is set to face a number of challenges in the near future, as Ohio's second-largest district continues to recover from the pandemic and works to find solutions to issues like transportation delays and chronic absenteeism.
Howard Wilkinson
Howard Wilkinson is in his 50th year of covering politics on the local, state and national levels.
