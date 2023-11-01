How the war between Israel and Hamas is impacting local communities

The horrific Oct. 7 attack carried out by Hamas killed at least 1,400 people in Israel and led to the abduction of about 230 hostages. Now Israel is expanding its ground offensive into Gaza, where officials there say the death toll has passed 8,000.

The loss of innocent civilian life in Israel and Gaza has devastated local Jewish and Muslim communities. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the impact the war between Israel and Hamas is having locally.

Guests:

Rabbi Ari Jun, director, Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati

Amina Barhumi, executive director, Council on American Islamic Relations

Laura Neack, Ph.D., professor, Miami University Department of Political Science

