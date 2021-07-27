-
Kentucky has become one of more than two-dozen states to ban state resources from going towards companies that boycott Israeli products and services....
The Skirball Museum presents the exhibit Israel at 70: A History in Art and Artifacts, now through June 3. Anne Arenstein has more information.
Last November, a 25-member delegation of Ohio state lawmakers, legislative staffers and community leaders visited Israel on a business and trade…
President Trump will speak on Israel today and is expected to recognize Jerusalem as the capital.
Until the creation of the State of Israel, Jews have always been the minority population, no matter where they lived. But after two thousand years, Israel…
The United States and Israel have enjoyed an unusually strong alliance based on common interests and values for decades, a bond both Israeli Prime…
Thursday, November 17 at 7:00 pmFrom America Abroad: On this edition of America Abroad an examination of America's relationship with Israel. The U.S. and…
Ambassador Dennis Ross is the William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He has served two years as special…
Cincinnati fund managers and economic development leaders are looking to pump additional money into the regional economy by luring Israeli technology…