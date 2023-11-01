Tips on biking safely during the dark winter months, outdoor park activities and which Ohio trails are ADA compliant
Autumn has arrived, and there are lots of ways to enjoy the season’s vibrant colors in southwest Ohio, on the road and in park trails. But is your bike ready to hit the road during the dark winter months and fluctuating temperatures? Our biking experts will share tips on how to winterize your bike and be visible on the road.
Then we’ll learn more about upcoming fall hikes and activities happening around Cincinnati Parks and learn which Ohio hiking trails are ADA compliant for more inclusive outdoor family gatherings and trips.
All that and more on this month’s fall hiking and biking show.
Guests:
- Wade Johnston, executive director, Tri-State Trails
- Elese Daniel, engagement manager, Red Bike
- Fraser Cunningham, engineer and volunteer bike mechanic, MoBo
- Michael George, senior park naturalist, Cincinnati Park Board
- Brandy Gleason, outdoor travel blogger, Gleason Family Adventure
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., orsubscribe to our podcast.