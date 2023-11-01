Tips on biking safely during the dark winter months, outdoor park activities and which Ohio trails are ADA compliant

Autumn has arrived, and there are lots of ways to enjoy the season’s vibrant colors in southwest Ohio, on the road and in park trails. But is your bike ready to hit the road during the dark winter months and fluctuating temperatures? Our biking experts will share tips on how to winterize your bike and be visible on the road.

Then we’ll learn more about upcoming fall hikes and activities happening around Cincinnati Parks and learn which Ohio hiking trails are ADA compliant for more inclusive outdoor family gatherings and trips.

All that and more on this month’s fall hiking and biking show.

Guests:



Wade Johnston, executive director, Tri-State Trails

Elese Daniel, engagement manager, Red Bike

Fraser Cunningham, engineer and volunteer bike mechanic, MoBo

Michael George, senior park naturalist, Cincinnati Park Board

Brandy Gleason, outdoor travel blogger, Gleason Family Adventure

