Investigation reveals Ohio's youth prisons plagued by violence, plus more top stories

An investigation by news outlets across Ohio reveals the state's youth prisons are understaffed and plagued with violence. The investigation found that gang activity and lockdowns that last for hours are putting kids and guards in danger.

Now Gov. Mike DeWine has taken notice of the reporting and is calling for a special working group to examine the problems. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with one of the journalists on this eight-month investigation about what she found and what she's hearing from juvenile justice experts.

Plus, it could be Hamilton County's most expensive and high stakes race of 2024. Democrat Connie Pillich is running for prosecutor. The former state representative is challenging current Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, who was appointed in January after Joe Deters was appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. We'll discuss what is motivating Pillich to run and what Hamilton County GOP Chair Russell Mock has to say.

All that, plus Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's "State of the City" address, on the weekly news review.

Guests:

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Ohio Bureau Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: