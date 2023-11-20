The legal questions surrounding Ohio's new reproductive rights amendment

Since Ohio voters passed Issue 1 in November, enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution, there have been many questions about how the laws in Ohio will change and whether there will be challenges by state legislators.

The constitutional amendment will go into effect Dec. 7 and some Democratic lawmakers are calling for the legislature to repeal laws they say violate the new amendment. Meantime, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Jason Stephens say they think the courts will have to decide which laws are constitutional.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the next steps, what existing Ohio laws could be targeted and how the new amendment could be challenged.

Guests:

Jonathan Entin, David L. Brennan professor emeritus of law, Case Western Reserve University

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

