What the new USDA plant hardiness map means for your garden

As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, there's still plenty of work to do in your garden. It's the time of year when the birds are bracing for the frigid winter ahead or migrating to a warmer climate. We've got advice on how to help them prepare with native berries.

Plus, the kinds of plants we can grow in our region is changing. The USDA just updated its maps to reflect our warming climate and it shows a major shift. Our gardening experts are here to discuss what warmer weather crops can now grow in our area and what new pest problems we could see.

It's a full hour of gardening plus your phone calls.

Guests:

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Joe Boggs, Ph.D., assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology, Ohio State Extension Agent for Hamilton County

Jon Butcher, vice president and CEO, Madison Tree Care and Landscaping

Domonique Peebles, founder, Brick Gardens

Ways to listen to this show: