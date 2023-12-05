We talk with Rick Steves about traveling during the holiday season

Planning a trip abroad with family during the holiday season can be an overwhelming task, especially for those visiting Europe for the first time. How far in advance should you reserve tickets for a popular museum? Should your family stay in a hotel for two weeks or rent an Airbnb? Should you pack an extra bag for purchases from the variety of beautiful Christmas markets throughout Europe?

Rick Steves, the trusted budget-conscious travel authority, returns to Cincinnati Edition to share his tips and recommendations on how to plan trips abroad with the family during the holiday season.

Travel with Rick Steves airs at 3 p.m. on Sundays on WVXU.

Ways to listen to this show:

