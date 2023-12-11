For people who are homeless and hospitalized, medical respite care can be a next step

The rate of visits to hospital emergency rooms by people experiencing homelessness more than doubled between 2011 and 2021.

Medical respite centers provide care for people who are homeless when they no longer need to be in the hospital.

But those centers are unlicensed and unregulated, and experts say the facilities and care available can vary dramatically.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about what medical respite centers offer, why they’re needed, and what happens when those in respite care are discharged.

Guests:

Dr. Bob Donovan, co-founder and chief of medical operations, The Center for Respite Care

Julia Dobbins, director of medical respite care, National Health Care for the Homeless Council

Caitlin Synovec, assistant director of medical respite care, National Health Care for the Homeless Council

The Center for Respite Care in Cincinnati will have a holiday concert Dec. 18 at the Sycamore Presbyterian Church with classical musician Michael Chertock, his family members and friends performing as part of the lineup. More information is available online.

