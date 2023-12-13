How to eliminate plastic waste around the holidays

During the holiday season you may be giving and receiving a lot of gifts packaged in plastic. How do you dispose of it — or avoid it in the first place?

The U.S. generates around 40 million tons of plastic waste each year, and most of that ends up in landfills. Local municipalities are taking steps to expand plastic recycling programs. But environmental experts stress that more needs to be done to reduce plastic production and waste to begin with, because plastic recycling is not without complications.

Rumpke recently partnered with Hefty to expand the list of items that can be recycled locally. Meanwhile the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub has added #1 plastics to its list of recyclable items.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss reducing, reusing and recycling around the holidays and legislative efforts to put pressure on producers to address plastic pollution.

Guests:

Jeff Snyder, director of recycling, Rumpke Waste and Recycling

Erin Fay, board president, Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hu

John Hocevar, oceans campaign director, Greenpeace

