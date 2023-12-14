The Ohio Supreme Court race is about to heat up

The race for the Ohio Supreme Court in 2024 will be a battle for control between Republicans who have held a majority on the court for decades and Democrats who will try to gain more seats. The campaigns are expected to be expensive and — since the passage of a partisan label law in 2021 — party affiliation is on the ballot.

Justice Jennifer Brunner has filed suit to overturn that law. But will the lawsuit have any impact on the 2024 race? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how partisan labels could affect the campaign, who is running in 2024, and what issues related to the new abortion amendment could come to the court next year.

Guests:

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Jonathan Entin, professor emeritus of law, Case Western Reserve University

