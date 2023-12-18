Book recommendations that are great for spreading holiday cheer
A great book can be the perfect gift for that friend or family member who's difficult to shop for. But it's also the perfect time of year for you to curl up with a good read.
Our book experts have a full list of recommendations on some titles to shop for or explore for yourself this holiday. They even include some holiday classics you can re-read each year and some spine-chilling tales to start a tradition of Christmas ghost stories.
Guests:
- Hillary Copsey, book advisor, The Mercantile Library
- Melanie Moore, owner, Cincy Book Bus
- Bobby Minelli, owner, Household Books
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.