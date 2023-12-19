With church attendance on the decline, how do we find connection without a congregation?

For generations, Americans have used places of worship to build community, share resources and foster connection. Yet, an increasing number of younger Americans have walked away from organized religion as their values become increasingly less aligned with the traditional church. According to data from the Pew Research Center, roughly 3 in 10 adults in the U.S. identify as religiously unaffiliated.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll explore how people in the Tri-State are creating community — secularly or religiously affiliated — and what local religious leaders are doing to attract and retain young people back to places of worship.

Guests:



Alan Cooperman, director of religion research, Pew Research Center

Ben Iten, humanist chaplain and board member for the Humanist Community of Central Ohio

Rev. Derek Terry, St. Peter's United Church of Christ

Ways to listen to this show:

