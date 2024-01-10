Will babies pay the price if Congress can't agree on a spending plan that includes billions for WIC?

The potential congressional clash over federal spending could have major implications for mothers and children across the U.S.

Congress has not fully funded the country's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, through the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

WIC provides food, health care referrals and nutrition education to millions of low-income pregnant women, new mothers, babies and young children each month.

An analysis issued last month by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated that without full funding, 2 million parents and young children could be turned away from WIC by September.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about what's at stake and discuss a recent study on the emotional impacts that food insecurity can have on infants.

Guests:

Chidigiogo Anyigbo, MD, MPH, clinician and researcher, Cincinnati Children's

Katie Bergh, senior policy analyst, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

