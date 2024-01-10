© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Will babies pay the price if Congress can't agree on a spending plan that includes billions for WIC?

Published January 10, 2024 at 4:01 AM EST





The potential congressional clash over federal spending could have major implications for mothers and children across the U.S.

Congress has not fully funded the country's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, through the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

WIC provides food, health care referrals and nutrition education to millions of low-income pregnant women, new mothers, babies and young children each month.

An analysis issued last month by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated that without full funding, 2 million parents and young children could be turned away from WIC by September.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about what's at stake and discuss a recent study on the emotional impacts that food insecurity can have on infants.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
