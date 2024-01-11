Ohio House votes to override DeWine's veto, plus more top stories

The Ohio House is taking aim at Gov. Mike DeWine's veto power. At issue is House Bill 68, which would restrict medical care for transgender minors. DeWine struck down the bill last month. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the next move by lawmakers in the House.

In Kentucky, a Democratic lawmaker has introduced a bill to add exceptions to the state's abortion ban for cases of rape or incest. "Hadley’s Law" is named after an Owensboro woman who was raped and impregnated by her stepfather as a child and became an important voice of Gov. Andy Beshear's reelection campaign. But does the bill have a chance of passing the Republican-controlled legislature?

Plus, the list has narrowed on who will oversee $1.6 billion from the sale of the Cincinnati railway. We take a look at the contenders.

Guests:

Sarah Donaldson, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Tessa Duvall, reporter, Lexington Herald Leader

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

