Nick Clooney talks about his broadcasting career, turning 90 and his new project
Ever since he was a boy, Nick Clooney knew he wanted to be on the airwaves.
"I loved radio, I assumed radio would be my career," he says.
From his first radio gig as a high school student in Maysville, Ky., through his years entertaining the troops on the Armed Forces Radio Network during the Korean War, to his success as a game show and variety show host, Nick Clooney rose in broadcasting and led WKRC-TV in Cincinnati to No. 1 in TV ratings.
He marks his next milestone Jan. 13, 2024, when he turns 90.
On Cincinnati Edition, his friends and colleagues celebrate him and his remarkable career.
"Nick is one of the greatest broadcasters in this in the history of the city," says WVXU Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter.
We also talk to Clooney about a project that is uncovering a story from the abolitionist movement in the Kentucky town he now calls home.
