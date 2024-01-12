© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media
Cincinnati Edition

Nick Clooney talks about his broadcasting career, turning 90 and his new project

Published January 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
Nick Clooney at WKRC-TV
WKRC-TV
Nick Clooney at WKRC-TV

Ever since he was a boy, Nick Clooney knew he wanted to be on the airwaves.

"I loved radio, I assumed radio would be my career," he says.

Nick Clooney on the Armed Forces Radio Network in 1955
The Rosemary Clooney House
Nick Clooney on the Armed Forces Radio Network in 1955

From his first radio gig as a high school student in Maysville, Ky., through his years entertaining the troops on the Armed Forces Radio Network during the Korean War, to his success as a game show and variety show host, Nick Clooney rose in broadcasting and led WKRC-TV in Cincinnati to No. 1 in TV ratings.

He marks his next milestone Jan. 13, 2024, when he turns 90.

Nick and Nina Clooney, and their dog Nate, at their Augusta home in 2023.
John Kiesewetter
Nick and Nina Clooney, and their dog Nate, at their Augusta home in 2023.

On Cincinnati Edition, his friends and colleagues celebrate him and his remarkable career.

Nick Clooney is embraced by reporter Deborah Dixon in the WKRC newsroom following the announcement that he will be leaving for KNBC in Los Angeles in March 1984.
The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nick Clooney Through the Years
/
Cincinnati Enquirer File Photo
Nick Clooney is embraced by reporter Deborah Dixon in the WKRC newsroom following the announcement that he will be leaving for KNBC in Los Angeles in March 1984.
Nick Clooney on the Ira Joe Fisher show in 1986.
The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nick Clooney Through the Years
/
Cincinnati Enquirer File Photo
Nick Clooney on the Ira Joe Fisher show in 1986.

"Nick is one of the greatest broadcasters in this in the history of the city," says WVXU Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter.

We also talk to Clooney about a project that is uncovering a story from the abolitionist movement in the Kentucky town he now calls home.

St. Paul's Church in Augusta, Kentucky
John Kiesewetter/WVXU
St. Paul's Church in Augusta, Kentucky

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionNick Clooney
Stay Connected