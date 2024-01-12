Nick Clooney talks about his broadcasting career, turning 90 and his new project

Ever since he was a boy, Nick Clooney knew he wanted to be on the airwaves.

"I loved radio, I assumed radio would be my career," he says.

The Rosemary Clooney House Nick Clooney on the Armed Forces Radio Network in 1955

From his first radio gig as a high school student in Maysville, Ky., through his years entertaining the troops on the Armed Forces Radio Network during the Korean War, to his success as a game show and variety show host, Nick Clooney rose in broadcasting and led WKRC-TV in Cincinnati to No. 1 in TV ratings.

He marks his next milestone Jan. 13, 2024, when he turns 90.

John Kiesewetter Nick and Nina Clooney, and their dog Nate, at their Augusta home in 2023.

On Cincinnati Edition, his friends and colleagues celebrate him and his remarkable career.

The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nick Clooney Through the Years / Cincinnati Enquirer File Photo Nick Clooney is embraced by reporter Deborah Dixon in the WKRC newsroom following the announcement that he will be leaving for KNBC in Los Angeles in March 1984.

The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nick Clooney Through the Years / Cincinnati Enquirer File Photo Nick Clooney on the Ira Joe Fisher show in 1986.

"Nick is one of the greatest broadcasters in this in the history of the city," says WVXU Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter.

We also talk to Clooney about a project that is uncovering a story from the abolitionist movement in the Kentucky town he now calls home.

John Kiesewetter/WVXU St. Paul's Church in Augusta, Kentucky

