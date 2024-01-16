© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for weather-related school closings and delays.
Environment
Cincinnati Edition

The EPA wants to replace all lead pipes. What that means for the Tri-State

Published January 16, 2024 at 4:01 AM EST
A lead pipe is seen in a hole the kitchen ceiling in the home
Julio Cortez
/
AP
A lead pipe, left, is seen in a hole the kitchen ceiling in a Newark, N.J., home.

The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled a sweeping plan in November to require all U.S. cities to replace their lead service lines in the next 10 years. The expensive undertaking will require coordination between water districts and homeowners.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this means for local agencies and residents, how much it will cost and where the work begins.

Guests:

  • Anne Vogel, director, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
  • Jeff Swertfeger, water quality superintendent, Greater Cincinnati Water Works
  • Sara Sgantas, communications and public outreach manager, Northern Kentucky Water District

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionEnvironmental Protection Agency
Stay Connected