The EPA wants to replace all lead pipes. What that means for the Tri-State

The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled a sweeping plan in November to require all U.S. cities to replace their lead service lines in the next 10 years. The expensive undertaking will require coordination between water districts and homeowners.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this means for local agencies and residents, how much it will cost and where the work begins.

Guests:

Anne Vogel, director, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

Jeff Swertfeger, water quality superintendent, Greater Cincinnati Water Works

Sara Sgantas, communications and public outreach manager, Northern Kentucky Water District

Ways to listen to this show:

