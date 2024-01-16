New study on COVID-19 points to key public health issues
COVID-19 has killed more than 1.1 million people in the U.S. — more than any other nation in the world — and has infected more than 100 million people in this country.
The federal government declared the public health emergency officially over May 11, 2023. But the virus is still with us. And public health experts say how we continue to respond to COVID-19 — and how we prepare for the next pandemic — is important.
A recent analysis published in Health Affairs Forefront examines how public health officials and providers in Greater Cincinnati responded during the early months of the pandemic. The researchers, who included doctors at Cincinnati Children's, found several "system hesitancies" that contributed to tragic outcomes.
On Cincinnati Edition, we look at how the region can be more prepared in the future.
Guests:
- Andrew Beck, MD, director of Population Health and Health Equity Research and Innovation, Cincinnati Children's
- Tiffany Mattingly, vice president of clinical strategies, The Health Collaborative
- Pierre Barker, MD, chief global partnerships and programs officer, Institute for Healthcare Improvement
