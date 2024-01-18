© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Is it more expensive to be single?

Published January 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
a silver pen lays on a white form with black lettering listing single, married, divorced and widowed; the box next to single is checked
Daniele Mezzadri
/
iStockphoto
.

Nearly half of adults in the U.S. are single, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Single Americans over the age of 18 account for 46% of the population — a number that has been steadily growing since the 1960s.

Societal shifts have contributed toward this growth, as more adults are remaining single longer than previous generations. Although there are benefits to single life, some researchers argue that government policies disproportionately benefit married couples.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the reasons why it may be more expensive to be single and the policies that may advantage married couples.

Guests:

  • Nick Roth, CFP, Foster & Motley

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
