Is it more expensive to be single?
Nearly half of adults in the U.S. are single, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Single Americans over the age of 18 account for 46% of the population — a number that has been steadily growing since the 1960s.
Societal shifts have contributed toward this growth, as more adults are remaining single longer than previous generations. Although there are benefits to single life, some researchers argue that government policies disproportionately benefit married couples.
On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the reasons why it may be more expensive to be single and the policies that may advantage married couples.
Guests:
- Bella DePaulo, Ph.D., author of Single at Heart
- Nick Roth, CFP, Foster & Motley
