A new Ohio bill could require age verification for adult websites
A new bipartisan-backed proposal requiring age verification to access pornographic websites was introduced this month in the Ohio Senate. If passed, Senate Bill 212 would require platforms with explicit pornographic content to verify the age of all users through an independent company and deny access to any users under the age of 18.
The Senate bill is the second measure introduced that aims to prevent children from viewing porn. But unlike last year’s Ohio House bill, the Senate’s bill would allow the state attorney general to sue pornographic sites that don’t comply.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about Senate Bill 212, its potential impact on free speech, and how parents can prevent their children from accessing pornographic content online.
Guests:
- Stephanie Kunze, Ohio State Senator, R-Dublin
- Bill DeMora, Ohio State Senator, D-Columbus
- Gary Daniels, chief lobbyist, ACLU of Ohio
