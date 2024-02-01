Clovernook teams up with museums across the country to make art more accessible
Museums have been working since the 1970s to improve accessibility for visitors with disabilities. But in some cases, the producers who are contracted to create accessible materials may lack the expertise to design the optimal product, according to Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
The center has been working with cultural institutions across the country to improve the museum-going experience for people with disabilities. In its Braille Printing House, individuals who are blind and visually impaired are involved in every step of the production process designing accessible braille and tactile graphics.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the movement to make museums more accessible and how Clovernook is involved in the process.
Guests:
- Sam Foulkes, director of braille production and accessible innovation, Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired
- Brian Anderson, arts and accessibility coordinator, Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired
- Sara Birkofer, assistant director of gallery and accessibility programs, Cincinnati Art Museum
