-
Plans to change the logo the state uses on handicap accessible signs have been put on hold. The transportation budget that just went into effect had...
-
Two Cincinnati residents who know what a difference accessibility can make when it comes to going out to eat have created a new mobile and desktop…
-
There is now a person in the Cincinnati city manager's office to advocate for the elderly and disabled. Jonathan Lawniczak started earlier this month. He…
-
Technology affects what we know about the world around us, how we interact with friends and how we perform in school and in the workplace. In an era where…
-
Kids and teenagers with special needs may require extra assistance due to medical, emotional or learning issues. Increased accessibility and inclusion is…
-
Able-bodied people may take for granted their usually effortless ability to access transit, buildings, housing, products, services and so on. But for…